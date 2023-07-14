Bieber is getting an MRI on his forearm and will not make a start this turn through the rotation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

This is ominous news, as Bieber had been tentatively scheduled to start Monday but can now be considered out indefinitely. Manager Terry Francona said Bieber's forearm has been irritable the last few weeks and he has struggled to bounce back from his last three or four starts, which is why his pitch count has been lower. Logan Allen will start Tuesday in Pittsburgh and the plan is to do a bullpen game Monday.