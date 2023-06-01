Bieber did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings during a 12-8 win over the Orioles. He struck out four.

Bieber finished with season-worst marks in innings pitched, hits allowed and runs allowed, but he was let off the hook thanks to a five-run fifth by the Guardians' offense. It was by far the worst outing of the campaign for the right-hander, who entered the contest with a 3.04 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across his first 11 starts (71 innings). Aside from Wednesday's poor outing, the only other concern for Bieber this year has been his lack of strikeouts. Every year he's been at the big-league level, Bieber has struck out more batters than innings pitched, but he currently has just 53 strikeouts across 75 frames. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game set versus Boston.