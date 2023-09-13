Bieber (elbow) was charged with two runs (one earned) over 3.2 frames in his first rehab start with Double-A Akron on Tuesday.
Bieber actually didn't give up a hit, but he walked one, hit two batters and was the victim of a couple errors being made behind him. The right-hander did strike out four over his 3.2 innings and got his pitch count up to 50. Bieber -- who has been sidelined since mid-July with right elbow inflammation -- appears to be in line for one more rehab start before rejoining the Guardians' rotation.
