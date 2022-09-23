Bieber (12-8) earned the win over the White Sox on Thursday, completing 7.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

Bieber yielded a run in the first inning but didn't allow Chicago to get back on the scoreboard until Gavin Sheets took him deep for a solo homer in the eighth. The righty hurler ended up with his fourth straight victory and his 11th consecutive quality start. Over that 11-game stretch, Bieber has posted an impressive 1.75 ERA and 79:9 K:BB along with an 8-2 record across 77.1 frames.