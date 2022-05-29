Bieber (2-3) allowed one run on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over eight innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Tigers.

This was Bieber's longest start of the season and one of his most efficient as well. Six of his last seven outings have been quality starts. The only run he allowed Saturday came on a Willi Castro sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Bieber dropped his ERA to 3.19 with a 1.21 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB in 53.2 innings across nine starts this year. He lines up for a road start in Baltimore next week.