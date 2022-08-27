Bieber allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out nine over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners. He did not walk a batter.

Both runs Bieber allowed came on sacrifice flies. He was slightly more effective than Seattle starter Logan Gilbert in what amounted to a pitchers' duel. Bieber has strung together six straight quality starts, allowing nine runs (seven earned) across 40.1 innings in that stellar span. The Cleveland ace has a 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 153:32 K:BB through 152 innings through 24 outings this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Orioles next week.