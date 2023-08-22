Bieber (elbow) extended his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet as of last Thursday, but hasn't been cleared for mound work, MLB.com reports.

While Bieber appears to be making progress in his recovery from right elbow inflammation, he's moving slowly through his throwing program since initiating it Aug. 2. The Guardians maintain hope that Bieber will be ready to contribute at some point next month, but based on where he currently stands in his recovery from the elbow issue, he might not be ready to go when he's first eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Sept. 10.