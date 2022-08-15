Bieber (8-6) allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six in seven innings to earn the win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Although Bieber gave up eight hits during Sunday's matchup, he limited the run production en route to his fourth consecutive win. The right-hander has posted quality starts in each of his last four appearances and has posted a 1.67 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 27 innings over that stretch. He projects to make his next start at home against the White Sox on Saturday.