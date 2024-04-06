Bieber will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

This is devastating news and it's shocking given Bieber was utterly dominant on the mound in his two starts this season, striking out 20 batters in 12 innings. However, he reportedly battled through pain in both Oakland and Seattle, and reconstructive elbow surgery has since been recommended. Bieber will now miss the rest of 2024 and likely the start of the 2025 season as well.