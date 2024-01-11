The Guardians and Bieber avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $13.125 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Bieber had been projected as one of the highest earner via the arbitration process in what was his final year of eligibility. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.80 ERA and 107:34 K:BB over 128 innings covering 21 starts for Cleveland in 2023. His stuff and strikeouts have been ticking down and he missed time with an elbow injury last season, but Bieber will be healthy heading into spring training.