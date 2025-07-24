Bieber (elbow) is expected to throw around 55 pitches Sunday in his next scheduled rehab start, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians have yet to determine which affiliate Bieber will join for what will be the third start of his current rehab assignment, but High-A Lake County and Triple-A Columbus are his most likely destinations since both will be hosting games. In his latest outing for Lake County on Tuesday, Bieber spotted 30 of his 43 pitches for strikes while punching out four and allowing one earned run in three innings. After Sunday's start, Bieber will likely make at least one more appearance in the minors before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in early or mid-August.