Bieber will have no restrictions to begin spring training, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bieber dealt with elbow inflammation in the middle of 2023, the second time in three years he's missed a large portion of the season. He had a pedestrian 3.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 107:34 K:BB over 128 innings across 21 starts last year. The right-hander is still considered the Guardians' staff ace heading into 2024, and it's a good sign that he's beginning the campaign healthy.