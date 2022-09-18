Bieber (11-8) gave up one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out six in eight innings Saturday against the Twins. He picked up the win.
Bieber was in complete control, save for a solo homer from rookie Matt Wallner in the eighth inning on a hanging breaking ball. He has given up exactly one earned run in five of his last six starts. Bieber is on pace to make one start in Chicago against the White Sox next week.
