Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters that Bieber is on track to start Opening Day against the Mariners, Paul Hoynes of The Plain Dealer reports.

Not a big surprise. Bieber will be starting Opening Day for the fourth consecutive season, and is coming off a 2022 season where he recorded a 2.88 ERA, 198 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP over 200 innings in 31 starts. While Bieber doesn't miss bats at the same level of some elite starters, he should again be a strong fantasy option for managers in the 2023 campaign.