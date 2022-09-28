Bieber allowed four runs on six hits while striking out six in six innings of a 6-5 extra-innings loss Tuesday against Tampa Bay. He did not factor into the decision.

After scattering two hits in the first three innings, Bieber struggled to get outs in the fourth inning. Four batters recorded hits, including Jose Siri's two-out, two-run homer. Following the offensive outburst, he retired the last seven batters he faced. The poor inning ended his streak of 11 straight quality starts. While he's compiled a 2.51 ERA in six September starts, he's also given up seven long balls, equal to his total in his previous 17 starts combined.