Bieber (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

The Yankees got to Bieber for two runs in the first inning on an RBI double, but he managed to settle down and finish his outing with six scoreless frames. He didn't have his usual swing-and-miss stuff and was a bit wild at times, firing 56 of 99 pitches for strikes. Even so, he did enough to bring home his first victory of the 2023 campaign.