Bieber (2-1) earned a win over Boston on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four batters.

Bieber recorded exactly four punchouts for the fourth straight game. He's now sporting a lackluster 26:11 K:BB through 37.2 frames this season and that 6.2 K/9 mark would be the lowest of his career. Bieber also forced just six whiffs, tying his season low. The 27-year-old has a solid 3.11 ERA and has given up three or fewer runs in each of his six outings. Bieber is projected to face the Twins at home next week.