Bieber notched his second straight quality start Monday, but a pair of Taylor Ward homers resulted in three runs against him and resulted in his first loss. There was plenty to like about the right-hander's performance, however, as he went a season-high 6.1 frames and reached 100 pitches for the first time on the campaign. Bieber will carry a 2.82 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB into his next start, which lines up to come in Oakland on Saturday.