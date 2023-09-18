Bieber (elbow) struck out seven over 3.2 scoreless frames in a rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Bieber walked three but didn't yield any hits and averaged 91 mph with his fastball (just a tick down from his 91.8 mph average for this season). The right-hander got his pitch count up to 64 on the day. It's possible Bieber's next start will be with the Guardians later this week versus the Orioles, particularly with Tanner Bibee (hip) potentially done for the season. Bieber has been sidelined has been sidelined since mid-July with right elbow inflammation.