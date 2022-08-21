Bieber (8-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Bieber surrendered his lone earned run on a sixth-inning RBI double from first baseman Jose Abreu. The 27-year-old had recorded four straight wins entering this contest and boasts a 1.62 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 33.1 innings over his last five starts. Furthermore, the righty has turned in five straight quality starts.