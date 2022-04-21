Bieber (1-0) earned the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. He allowed a run on four hits and struck out seven in six innings.

Bieber was originally scheduled to start Monday, but he was pushed back twice by weather delays. The extra rest didn't seem to bother him, as he turned in his longest start of the season. The Guardians' ace is sporting a 2.25 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 16 innings in his three starts. They'll need at least spot starter over the weekend, but Bieber should be good to take his next turn in the rotation next week on the road versus the Angels.