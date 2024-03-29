Bieber (1-0) tossed six scoreless innings against Oakland on Thursday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters and earning the win.

He wasn't exactly facing the stiffest competition, but Bieber was absolutely dominant Thursday, recording 18 swinging strikes en route to 11 punchouts. Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, the double-digit strikeout effort was Bieber's third such performance on Opening Day, tying him for second in major-league history with four other hurlers behind Randy Johnson. Bieber is off to an outstanding start as he looks to bounce back from last year's injury-plagued campaign during which he posted a 3.80 ERA, his worst mark since his rookie 2018 season.