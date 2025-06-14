Bieber (elbow) received good news Friday from the doctor that performed his Tommy John elbow surgery, Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com reports. Dr. Keith Meister told Bieber his discomfort was normal and not structural.

Bieber had his rehab assignment paused after feeling discomfort in his elbow, All the tests the right-hander went through came back with good news, and the next step is to resume throwing. The Guardians have not yet established a program, but Bieber will likely throw at least one bullpen session before resuming his rehab assignment.