Bieber (elbow) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Akron.

Sidelined since the All-Star break with right elbow inflammation, Bieber was cleared to face hitters last week and has now graduated to the final phase of his recovery program. Guardians manager Terry Francona has previously mentioned Sept. 20 as a loose target for Bieber's return from the 60-day injured list, so based on that timeline, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner could make two starts in the minors prior to being activated. Bieber went 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 95:33 K:BB in 117 innings with Cleveland this season prior to being shut down with the injury.