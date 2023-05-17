Bieber (3-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on 12 hits and zero walks over 4.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Bieber had his worst start of the season Tuesday, setting season highs in hits and earned runs while failing to make it to the sixth inning for the first time in nine starts. Though he made it through the first four frames without giving up a run, the White Sox finally got to him in the fifth inning by scoring six runs. The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run by Gavin Sheets that plated Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn and a Jake Burger two-run long ball that brought Yasmani Grandal home. Bieber failed to record a quality start for just the second time this season while increasing his season ERA to 3.20 from 2.61 and HR/9 to 0.96 from 0.70. The 28-year-old has not had his typical strikeout juice this year, owning what would be a career-low 6.87 K/9. Part of the reason for this decrease could be a dip in velocity. While throwing 92.9 mph in 2023, he held a 12.48 K/9, before dropping down to 91.5 mph in 2022 with an 8.91 K/9 and staying around 91.5 mph in 2023.