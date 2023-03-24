Bieber will start Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Bieber will officially be making his fourth straight Opening Day start for the Guardians. The right-hander has elevated himself to the upper echelon of starting pitchers in the league over the past few seasons, most recently producing a 2.88 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 198 strikeouts over 200 innings in 31 starts with Cleveland last year.
