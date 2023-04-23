Bieber (1-1) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings as the Guardians fell 6-1. He struck out four.

The right-hander did come within one out of his fifth straight quality start to begin the season, but Bieber got lifted after 103 pitches (65 strikes) following a Bryan De La Cruz homer and a Jean Segura double. The four free passes were also a season worst for Bieber, and he'll take a 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 30.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Boston.