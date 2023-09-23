Bieber came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-8 win over the Orioles, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Two of the runs charged to Bieber in his first big-league start since July 9 scored on a wild pitch in the second inning and his own throwing error in the third. The veteran right-hander had some good moments too though, escaping that third-inning jam with a double-play grounder and a strikeout, and he left the mound after throwing 52 of 81 pitches for strikes. It's been a tough, injury-plagued season for Bieber, whose 3.91 ERA and 12.5 WHIP are his highest marks since he was a rookie in 2018, but he'll likely make one more start before the regular season is through, on the road next weekend in Detroit.