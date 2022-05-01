Bieber didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Athletics, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out seven.

It was the longest outing of the season yet for Bieber, who fired 70 of 105 pitches for strikes in delivering his third straight quality start. The right-hander will take a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB through 29.1 innings into his next start.