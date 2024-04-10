Share Video

The Guardians transferred Bieber (elbow) to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Wes Parsons, whom the Guardians acquired from the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Bieber needs Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

