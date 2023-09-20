Bieber (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Orioles at Progressive Field, MLB.com reports.

Guardians manager Terry Francona confirmed that Bieber will be cleared to make his first start for Cleveland since the All-Star break after the right-hander threw a bullpen session Tuesday in Kansas City without incident. Francona said Bieber will be limited to around 80 pitches Friday, though that workload could still be enough for the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. Bieber has been on the shelf throughout the second half with right elbow inflammation.