Bieber (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Mariners, throwing six scoreless innings on six hits and no walks. He struck out nine.

Bieber kept a clean sheet once again Tuesday, holding the Mariners scoreless to keep his season ERA at a perfect 0.00 through two starts. After regressing to a 3.80 ERA last season -- his worst since his rookie year -- Bieber could be recapturing his 2020 Cy Young form. He leads MLB in strikeouts (20) through 12 innings of work. The Guardians ace will look to continue his dominance Monday against the White Sox.