Bieber (elbow) was cleared to begin a throwing program Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Bieber has reportedly been pain-free after picking up the ball for the first time since the All-Star break, but he's likely been limited to playing light catch thus far. The right-hander will gradually increase the distance of his long-toss throwing before graduating to bullpen sessions and then facing live hitters. Considering he still has multiple hurdles to clear in his recovery from right elbow inflammation and was placed on the 60-day injured list, Bieber won't be ready to rejoin the Guardians until around the middle of September in a best-case scenario.