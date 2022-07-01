Bieber allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Bieber allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases in the third inning before surrendering a bases-clearing double to Jose Miranda. He pitched well otherwise and still managed to turn in his fourth consecutive quality start. Overall, Bieber has a 3.16 ERA and 93:22 K:BB across 91 frames on the season.