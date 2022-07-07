Bieber (3-5) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against Detroit.

Bieber gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but appeared to settle in from there. However, he allowed three runs to cross the plate in the fifth frame to sink his day. Bieber has struggled a bit of late, managing only a 15:7 K:BB across his last three starts while surrendering 11 earned runs in the span of 18.2 innings. Despite that, he has still managed a quality start in two of those three games and has a 3.44 ERA for the season.