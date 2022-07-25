Bieber (4-6) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the White Sox.

All six runs against Bieber came via the long ball; he coughed up homers to Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock in the second inning before serving up a solo shot to Eloy Jimenez in the sixth. It was the second time in his last three starts in which he yielded five or more runs, bumping his season ERA from 3.16 to 3.55 during that span. Bieber is lined up to start in Tampa Bay next week.