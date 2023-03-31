Bieber did not factor into the decision Thursday in Seattle despite six scoreless innings on six hits and no walk. He struck out three.

Bieber and Luis Castillo traded zeros for six frames before the Mariners won a battle of the bullpens. Worth noting is that Bieber's velocity was down across the board, although it was also down last season and he made it work. It should tick back up as the year moves along, but his strikeout upside will remain limited unless he can rediscover his Cy Young velocity.