Bieber (elbow) threw all of his pitches during his latest bullpen session on Aug. 31, MLB.com reports.

Bieber's next bullpen session will be an "up and down" to simulate the breaks in between innings. If that goes off without a hitch, he's expected to be cleared to face hitters. Bieber has been sidelined since mid-July with right elbow inflammation, but he and the Guardians are still holding out hope that he could rejoin the rotation before the end of the season.