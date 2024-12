Bieber said Wednesday that he has been throwing from 90 feet three times per week, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Bieber added that he is encouraged by the progress he's made since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April, though he also said "there's a long way to go." The 29-year-old agreed to a one-year deal Friday to remain in Cleveland for 2025, and his rehab is expected to extend a few months into the regular season.