Bieber (elbow) threw off a mound Saturday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Bieber threw a 15-pitch session, and his velocity was in the 87-89 mph range, which is higher than he anticipated. The right-hander underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in April of 2024 and is targeted for a return this summer.
