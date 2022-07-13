Bieber (4-5) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits over nine innings in a 4-1 victory. He struck out seven.
The right-hander delivered a Maddux in his first win since June 3, needing only 95 pitches (72 strikes) in his fourth career complete game and first since 2019. Bieber had stumbled to a 4.55 ERA over his prior five starts, but on the season he still sports a 3.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 106:25 K:BB through 105.2 innings.
