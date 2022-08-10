Bieber (7-6) earned the win after he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and walking one while striking out eight against the Tigers.

Bieber was electric Tuesday, limiting the Tigers to just five baserunners while striking out eight batters for the third game in a row. The right-hander has now registered three straight quality starts after a six-run blowup versus the White Sox on July 24, allowing three runs over 20 innings with 24 strikeouts over those outings. He tentatively lines up to pitch again Sunday versus the Blue Jays.