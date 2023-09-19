Bieber (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and, if it goes well, he could return from the 60-day injured list to make a start later this week, MLB.com reports.

The Guardians don't currently have a starter listed for Thursday's home game against the Orioles, so that start could fall to Bieber if feels good during Tuesday's mound session. In his second and likely final rehab start this past Sunday at Triple-A Columbus, Bieber fanned seven and gave up no hits and three walks over 3.2 scoreless frames. He threw 64 pitches in the outing, so the righty would be relatively limited from a pitch count perspective in his first start back, especially if he ends up getting the nod Thursday on three days' rest. Bieber has been sidelined since mid-July with right elbow inflammation.