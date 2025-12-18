The Guardians signed Armstrong to a one-year, $5.5 million contract with a mutual option for 2027 on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 35-year-old Armstrong had arguably the best season of his career in 2025 with the Rangers, putting up a 2.31 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 74:20 K:BB over 74 innings. It's a return to the organization that drafted him and where he debuted back in 2015. Armstrong should be used in a setup role ahead of closer Cade Smith.