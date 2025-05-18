Cecconi (0-1) struck out eight but took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks over five-plus innings in a 4-1 loss to the Reds.

Cecconi was activated from the injured list Saturday after missing the beginning of the campaign due to an oblique issue, and he started off with four scoreless frames before running into any real trouble. The right-hander gave up a solo homer in the fifth and allowed the first two batters to reach in the sixth before being pulled, with both runners coming around to score after his exit. Cecconi served as a swingman for Arizona last season with 13 starts in 20 appearances, and he struggled to a 6.66 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 77 innings. His career in Cleveland is off to a decent start despite the loss Saturday, but he'll likely need to keep the ball in the yard to find sustained success after allowing a 1.9 HR/9 last year.