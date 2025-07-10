Cecconi (4-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Astros, giving up two runs on five hits two walks in seven-plus innings. He struck out nine.

Cecconi was able to contain a hot Astros team, setting a season high in strikeouts during a quality start. The 26-year-old right-hander tossed at least six innings for only the fourth time among his 10 outings, and Wednesday also represented the seventh time this season that he threw at least five innings while surrendering two runs or fewer. Cecconi will bring a solid 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB through his first 55 innings into the All-Star break, and he should maintain a rotation spot at least until Shane Bieber (elbow) is ready to make his season debut.