Cecconi allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Brewers.

Cecconi breezed through the first inning on 11 pitches before trouble came knocking in his second frame. He allowed five runs on three hits, two walks and a fielding error before he was pulled early. The right-hander came back out for the third but surrendered three more hits and two runs. He threw 50 pitches (30 strikes) in what was his first Cactus League start (second appearance). Cecconi is being built up as a starter this spring and is a long-shot to claim a rotation spot. A long relief job is also a possibility.