Cecconi is slated to start Friday's game against the Tigers in Detroit.
Cecconi had been on the shelf all season with a left oblique strain before returning from the 15-day injured list to make his Guardians debut last Saturday. Serving as a replacement in the rotation for the injured Ben Lively (elbow), Cecconi limited the Reds to three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight across five innings. Though he ended up taking the loss in his debut, Cecconi performed well enough to earn another turn in the rotation. He could hold down a starting role with the big club for as long as Lively is sidelined.
