The Guardians placed Cecconi (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Cecconi has yet to start up a throwing program since being diagnosed with a left oblique strain March 18, and there's no telling when he'll be cleared to do so. His move to the IL will keep him out until at least April 11, though a longer stay is possible if he doesn't show signs of progress soon.
