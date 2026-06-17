Guardians' Slade Cecconi: One out shy of quality start

Cecconi didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Brewers after tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Cecconi has failed to pitch at least six innings in four of his last five outings, so he hasn't contributed much in terms of quality starts, but his performances have been solid. This was his third consecutive outing allowing two or fewer runs, and he's gone eight in a row without allowing more than three. Over that eight-game stretch, Cecconi owns a 2.95 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 7.8 K/9. He's scheduled to make his next start this weekend on the road against the Astros.